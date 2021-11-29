Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.58. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. 363,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. Avient has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avient by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 631.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.