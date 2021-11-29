Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.32 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $397.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $399.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $438.55 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $445.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,629. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

