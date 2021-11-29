Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Announce $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,961. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 220.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

