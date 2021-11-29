Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post $67.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the highest is $68.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $73.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 351,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,325. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

