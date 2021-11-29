Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.07. Ross Stores posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.58. 22,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,393. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

