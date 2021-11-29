Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $731.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WOR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.79. 140,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $75.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
