Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $731.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.79. 140,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

