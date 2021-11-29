Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.72 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

