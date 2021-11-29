Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.
In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.72 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
