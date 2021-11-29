Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Methanex reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,286.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

