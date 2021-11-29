Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.31. 4,090,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,274. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

