Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in I-Mab by 72.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

