Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.