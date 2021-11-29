Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Sell

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

GENI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 112,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

