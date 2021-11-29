Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNMD opened at 2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $619.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.37 and a 200-day moving average of 2.88. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 1.50 and a 1 year high of 5.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

