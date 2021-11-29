Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.27.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

