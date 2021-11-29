Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Buy

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

