Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

