Zel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00423933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00187748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003074 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.