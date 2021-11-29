Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 10,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,240,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZH shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $32,722,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 621,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

