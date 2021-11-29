ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 248,209 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 280,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.69, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

