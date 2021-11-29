Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.44 on Monday. Zynga has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

