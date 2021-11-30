-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 243,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,472,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

