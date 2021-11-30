-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000.

Shares of OPAD stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,549. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.80 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.26.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

