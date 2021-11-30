-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Offerpad.
OPAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000.
Shares of OPAD stock traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,549. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 6.80 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.26.
Offerpad Company Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
