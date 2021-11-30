$0.37 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

AMH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 69,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

