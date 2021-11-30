-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,138. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.