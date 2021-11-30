$0.42 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. CSX posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 108,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,655,785. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

