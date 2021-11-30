-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAS opened at $2.16 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

