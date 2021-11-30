-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 69,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

