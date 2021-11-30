-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. 69,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.