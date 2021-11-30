$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,890,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $421,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 62.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 148.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 215,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

