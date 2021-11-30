$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Integra LifeSciences also reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. 14,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

