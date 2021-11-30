$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $772.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $80.06. The stock had a trading volume of 133,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

