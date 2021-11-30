$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $2,182,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,373. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

