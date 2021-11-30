$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Maximus posted sales of $945.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. 19,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

