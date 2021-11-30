$1.16 EPS Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.12. The company had a trading volume of 193,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

