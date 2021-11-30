$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Man Group plc increased its position in UFP Industries by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $83.64. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

