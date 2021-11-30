$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Landstar System stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.57. 10,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,380. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.92. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.