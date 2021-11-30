$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.92. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,414. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,995 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

