12,800 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $618.13 million, a P/E ratio of -174.20 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLP. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

