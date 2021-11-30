$14.34 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce sales of $14.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $58.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.03 million to $58.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $61.33 million to $62.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 177,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

