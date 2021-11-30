$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $144.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.55 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.