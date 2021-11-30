$156.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce $156.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the highest is $157.34 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $628.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

