$156.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce $156.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.20 million and the highest is $157.34 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $628.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATI Physical Therapy.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.
ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.