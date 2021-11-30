$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $546.86 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

TACO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 326,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.