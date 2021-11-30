$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,790. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.