$182.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to announce $182.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 581,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,175. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

