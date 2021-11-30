$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to report $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $3.59 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $29.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $41.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $111.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

RNLX traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 89,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $688.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

