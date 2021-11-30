$21.13 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post sales of $21.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.31 billion. General Electric reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $74.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.95 billion to $76.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.87 billion to $84.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

