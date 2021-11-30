$21.16 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $21.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.91 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $61.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $247,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 475.57 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

