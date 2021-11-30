$21.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $21.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.58 billion and the highest is $22.76 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $89.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.63 billion to $90.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.59 billion to $103.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.59. 50,211,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,335,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

