23,016 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

