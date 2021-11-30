298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.39. 298835 (GBU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 6,638 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

298835 (GBU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GBU)

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.

