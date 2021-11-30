$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $14.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 27,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,995. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

